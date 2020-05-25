$1.1 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Gaston County

$1.1 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Gaston County
With staggering numbers of Americans filing for unemployment in the last two months the demand for finding different ways to make money from home has also soared. (Source: Pexels)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 25, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 3:14 PM

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you purchased a lottery ticket in Gaston County, give it another look.

You may have won more than $1 million.

Lottery officials say someone bought a Carolina Cash 5 ticket at Lee’s Quick Stop on North Main Street in Mount Holly over the weekend.

The prize has not been claimed.

The lucky winner bought won $1,127,585.

The ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to match all five numbers in the drawing. The winning numbers in the drawing were: 14-15-28-31-40.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $120,000.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.