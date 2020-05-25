$1.1 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Gaston County

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you purchased a lottery ticket in Gaston County, give it another look.
You may have won more than $1 million.
Lottery officials say someone bought a Carolina Cash 5 ticket at Lee’s Quick Stop on North Main Street in Mount Holly over the weekend.
The prize has not been claimed.
The lucky winner bought won $1,127,585.
The ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to match all five numbers in the drawing. The winning numbers in the drawing were: 14-15-28-31-40.
Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $120,000.
