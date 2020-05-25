Memorial Day: Mild temperatures, cloudy skies with isolated showers, storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some areas will remain dry for the remainder of the day while others will get some rain, but no matter where you are - you’re dealing with a relentless deck of clouds this Memorial Day.
After a summer-like Sunday, Monday’s highs will reach the upper 70s across Piedmont with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-70s in the Foothills and Mountains this afternoon.
As far as rain and storms are concerned, the focal point for the wet weather is mainly west of I-77 through the afternoon and early evening hours.
While these cells shouldn’t turn severe, a heavy downpour or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out in a few neighborhoods before sunset.
Overnight lows will visit the 60s before making a modest climb back into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday will also provide us with the lowest rain chance for this week near 30%.
Rain chances will ramp back up Wednesday and through the remainder of the week as an abundance of moisture overtakes the area.
Unsettled weather will continue through late week as another cold front approaches from the northwest and then slowly crosses the region over the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.