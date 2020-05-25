Memorial Day: Mild, mostly cloudy with chance for scattered rain showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial Day features mostly cloudy skies with a few intermittent rain showers throughout the day anywhere across the WBTV viewing area.
Today's wet weather is triggered by the passage of a backdoor cold front, so in contrast to the majority of rain events in our region - expect rain cells to generally move from east to west throughout the day.
These cells will also be slow-movers leading to the potential for robust downpours in some locations, while other neighborhoods could manage sneak in a dry day in the midst of this continued soggy pattern. As the wet weather moves west of I-77, a few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled during the late afternoon and early evening hours ahead the onset of calmer conditions after sunset.
After surpassing the 90° mark for the first time this year Sunday, today's highs will fall just below seasonal averages. Expect highs in the upper 70s across the Piedmont with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70s in the Foothills and Mountains this afternoon.
Overnight lows will visit the 60s before making a modest climb back into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will also provide us with the lowest rain chance for this week near 30%.
Rain chances will ramp back up Wednesday and through the remainder of the week as an abundance of moisture overtakes the area. Unsettled weather will continue through late week as another cold front approaches from the northwest and then slowly crosses the region over the weekend.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
