Iredell County confirms second COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facility

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A coronavirus outbreak was reported at a second long-term care facility in Iredell County.
Health officials have not disclosed which facilities have the outbreaks.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services describes an outbreak as two or more cases in a long-term care facility.
The facility has willingly worked with the Iredell County Health Department to have all residents and employees tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.
Health officials say there are two positive cases at this second facility – one resident and one staff member.
The infected resident has been isolated from all other residents and the employee who tested positive is isolating at home.
Health officials say that the Iredell County Health Department is working with the facility to conduct contact tracing to determine who else may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The facility continues to implement strict visitor restrictions and infection control precautions to help prevent any further spread of COVID-19.
As of Monday, no other individuals at the facility have exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19.
