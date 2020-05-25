Hornets to reopen training facility for volunteer individual workouts Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the National Basketball Association plans its return to the court amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are slowly working its ways back into the facilities.
Currently, there has not been any approved plan as to when and how the league will continue its season.
The Charlotte Hornets announced it will open its Novant Health Training Center for voluntary individual player workouts beginning Tuesday, May 26.
Hornets officials say they have consulted with government officials, local health agencies, the NBA and team physician, Dr. Joe Garcia.
The on-court workouts will follow the NBA guidelines and include strict protocols.
The following procedures will be implemented for those players that choose to utilize the Novant Health Training Center during this initial phase:
- Access is to allow players to participate in on-court activities – such as shooting – that cannot be done at home.
- The practice court is the only area that will be available to players and coaches – the locker rooms, weight rooms, medical/training areas, offices and the remainder of Spectrum Center will remain closed.
- NBA guidelines limit the number of players at the same time in practice facilities to four; each player is allowed to work with one coach.
- Staff members will wear masks and gloves at all times when in the building. Players will wear masks at all times except when they are working out.
- Symptom and temperature checks will be performed by team medical personnel prior to anyone entering the building.
- New cleaning procedures, including an increased sanitization process, will be implemented on all spaces and equipment impacted by the workouts, including the basketballs.
- There will be a very limited number of staff members in the facility during this time – only those whose job duties directly connect to the workouts.
- There will be no media availability or public access to the building during this time.
