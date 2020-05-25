Georgetown coach and NBA legend Patrick Ewing home from hospital recovering from COVID-19

(CBS Sports) - Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing has been discharged from the hospital and is home recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, his son announced on Monday. Ewing was admitted to a local hospital for isolation upon his diagnosis and is now on the mend.
“My father is now home and getting better,” said Patrick Ewing Jr. on Monday, just three days after Ewing announced he was at the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. “We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines.”
Ewing, 57, is one of the millions of people who have contracted the virus worldwide since the coronavirus pandemic swept the world in recent months. According to Johns Hopkins data. The D.C. area has been hit especially hard with more than 400 reported deaths and nearly 10,000 confirmed cases.
Ewing is entering his fourth season at Georgetown, his alma mater. The former Hoyas standout won the 1984 national championship and went on to become an 11-time NBA All-Star before returning to coach at Georgetown in 2017, where he’s amassed a 49-46 record. He’s coming off his first losing season after going 15-17.
