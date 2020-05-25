Deputies looking for missing South Carolina man

Chesterfield County, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a 75-year-old man who went missing from the Hartsville area of Chesterfield County.
Cecil Haney was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday. He was supposed to be heading to the new Dollar General on old Camden Road in Darlington County, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said.
Haney was last seen wearing a beige shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage hat. He could be driving a dark blue 2004 Volvo XC90 with a JRX185 South Carolina tag. The car has a white sticker on the back with black letters reading “God is bigger.”
Haney stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 221 pounds.
Anyone with information on Haney’s whereabouts should call dispatch at 843-623-6838 or the Chesterfield County tip line at 843-287-8072.
