Deputies looking for missing South Carolina man
Cecil Haney (Source: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 25, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 11:02 PM

Chesterfield County, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a 75-year-old man who went missing from the Hartsville area of Chesterfield County.

Cecil Haney was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday. He was supposed to be heading to the new Dollar General on old Camden Road in Darlington County, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Haney was last seen wearing a beige shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage hat. He could be driving a dark blue 2004 Volvo XC90 with a JRX185 South Carolina tag. The car has a white sticker on the back with black letters reading “God is bigger.”

Haney stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 221 pounds.

Anyone with information on Haney’s whereabouts should call dispatch at 843-623-6838 or the Chesterfield County tip line at 843-287-8072.

