Crowds on Lake Wylie, boaters felt safe social distancing

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - The only real worry out on Lake Wylie Monday is how fast people could get on the water. A lot of boaters say they feel safest on the lake since there is plenty of space.
”I’m not going to let this quarantine stop me from enjoying life and being out in the water."
It was a crowded day on Lake Wylie. Many people felt this was more relaxed than the weekend, but nevertheless, still crowded. Every boater and fisherman made the most of an extra day off.
”It’s still a great way to still be out there and do something fun without having to be around a variety of people," says Rigo Figueroa, who took his boat out.
Figueroa spent the last two days on his boat. The growing pandemic crossed his mind, but did not prevent him from taking an opportunity to get on the water.
”Yeah this is a pandemic and it’s very serious and it’s affecting a lot of people but you know this is the US this is what we live for to be able to enjoy moments like these," he says.
Samantha Beaver also came out to the lake. She used it to break up her staying at home routine.
”My son and I have been in the house for so long," says Beaver.
It is the closest to normal it has been for a while, but the restrictions she puts on herself to stay safe reminds her she is not out of the clear yet.
”You can’t join up with your friends you can’t call up your friends and tie up the boat. You have to stay separate but of course that’s most important for sure," she says.
The extended weekend has not only put a smile on the faces of those on the water, but those next to it as well. Papa Doc’s, the seaside restaurant, was packed on the patio and boat ramps.
The manager called the extended weekend a game changer. He says it hasn’t gotten them to 100 percent of their pre-coronavirus sales numbers, but they are closer than ever.
