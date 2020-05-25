Mayor: Deadly shooting on Ocean Blvd. resulted from ‘gang violence from outside of our borders’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting along Ocean Boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Monday to 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard.
Vest said that one person was killed in the shooting and one person is in custody following the shooting.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as Cadric Elmore Jr., of the Greenwood, S.C. area. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
On Monday afternoon, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune released a statement saying the shooting was the result of gang violence. The full statement can be read below:
"For the 3rd time in one week our community has been violated by gang violence from outside of our borders.
They brought their rivalries and disputes to MB to fight and that is not acceptable.
Our police dept was on the scene in each instance immediately and within minutes had suspects in custody.
We will work with our counterparts across the State to address these issues and we will take swift and immediate action to protect us from these evil acts."
MBPD is asking anyone with any information or videos to call them at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be emailed to pdsocial@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
The shooting comes 24 hours after police said shots were fired near 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard that left four people injured during the busy Memorial Day weekend.
Authorities took six people into custody in connection with Sunday’s early morning shooting. Their names have not been released in the case.
Myrtle Beach police chief and city leaders said the shooting looked to be gang-related.
Last Sunday, authorities said rival gang members fired shots across Ocean Boulevard just after 7 p.m. when it was full of people.
Seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with that gang-related shooting. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
