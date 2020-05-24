Mayor: Overnight shooting on Ocean Blvd. result of rival gangs looking to ‘finish fighting it out’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said “the actions of a few miscreants” have ruined the vacations of others.
The mayor’s comments are in response to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard that injured several people.
It’s the second consecutive Sunday in which people have been injured in separate shootings along Ocean Boulevard, which has been full of vacationers.
“This is two weekends in a row where the wrong type of visitors came to our city with total disregard for our laws and with no respect for our law enforcement,” Bethune said Sunday. “What’s worse is they have no value for society.”
After meeting with Myrtle Beach’s chief of police and two city managers, Bethune said the shooting looks to be gang-related.
"All of the real time crime unit information does lead to that. It’s another situation very similar to what we had last weekend, where these were two rival gangs who brought their dispute into Myrtle Beach to finish fighting it out,” Bethune said.
The May 17 shooting on Ocean Boulevard involved rival gang members from Chesterfield County, authorities said.
So far, no arrests have been made in the May 24 shooting.
Mayor Bethune’s statement can be read in full below:
"THIS IS TWO WEEKENDS IN A ROW WHERE THE WRONG TYPE OF VISITORS CAME TO OUR CITY WITH TOTAL DISREGARD FOR OUR LAWS AND WITH NO RESPECT FOR OUR LAW ENFORCEMENT.
WHAT’S WORSE IS THEY HAVE NO VALUE FOR SOCIETY.
THE ACTIONS OF A FEW MISCREANTS HAVE RUINED THE VACATIONS OF OTHERS AND HAVE TARNISHED OUR FAMILY FRIENDLY ATMOSPHERE.
THEIR VIOLENT BEHAVIOR HAS LEFT OUR RESIDENTS, OUR BUSINESSES, AND OUR VISITORS FEARFUL AND ANGRY. I UNDERSTAND AND SHARE THOSE FEELINGS.
WE WILL NOT TOLERATE VIOLENCE AND WE ARE RESOLVED TO END THIS UNLAWFUL BEHAVIOR. IF YOU CANNOT COME HERE AND RESPECT OUR LAWS AND OUR COMMUNITY, THEN STAY HOME OR GO TO JAIL."
