Several people injured in shooting along Ocean Boulevard

The scene near 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | May 24, 2020 at 2:58 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 11:58 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several people were injured during a shooting along Ocean Boulevard.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 Sunday morning near 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, according to Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

On Sunday morning, all was calm in the area of 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard following a shooting that injured several around 12:30 a.m. (Source: WMBF News)

Responding officers located several individuals injured.

Vest said it is still early in the investigation and details for release are limited.

Scanner traffic from Broadcastify indicates the shots were fired in the area of the slingshot on 12th Avenue North.

“Someone needs to shut down the boulevard southbound from 16th or 14th,” an officer is heard saying on scanner traffic.

Officers also called for a K-9 unit in the area of 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard for tracking.

Sunday’s early-morning shooting comes one week after shots rang out on Ocean Boulevard near Mr. Joe White Avenue on May 17.

Seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with that shooting, which police said was gang-related. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

