Scattered storms possible for Memorial Day and the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will feature scattered rain showers and a few storms possible early with some patchy fog possible overnight.
Overnight low temperatures will stay mild with lows in the upper 60s.
Memorial Day will start off partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures warming into the upper 70s through the afternoon.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the day Monday with a few strong storms possible.
Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, small hail and frequent lightning will be the biggest threats.
High temperatures will stay around 80 degrees for Tuesday, with a few rain showers possible, mainly confined to the NC mountains. Wednesday and Thursday will feature high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with more rounds of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
Friday into the weekend will feature high temperatures in the low to mid-80s with more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the Carolinas by late Saturday.
Have a safe Memorial Day and week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
