Salisbury Parks and Rec. and Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA to host virtual run, walk to benefit COVID-19 assistance

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA, will host “COVID-19 for 19,” a virtual run, walk to raise funds for Rowan Helping Ministries food bank for COVID-19 assistance.
The virtual event will begin on Monday, June 1, and end on midnight on Friday, June 19.
“This was a great opportunity for us to once again partner with the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA to encourage our community to get active and to fight COVID-19 while benefiting Rowan Helping Ministries,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nick Aceves. “We’re encouraging participants to complete 19 miles within 19 days at their own pace. With the virtual event, you can choose when, how and where you would like to run, jog or walk. Although there are no medals or awards, everyone who participates will be rewarded knowing they are helping their neighbors.”
Registration:
To register, visit: https://bit.ly/2XfTzwv. The registration fee for all participants is $19 plus processing fee. Only the $19 entry fee will go to Rowan Helping Ministries food bank for COVID-19 assistance. Registration ends on Sunday, May 31.
If participants choose to not receive a shirt, Rowan Helping ministries will receive more proceeds. Select “I don’t need a shirt” as your shirt size during checkout. If you select the t-shirt option, t-shirts can be mailed for an optional shipping add-on of $5 or can be picked up at Hall Gym located at 1400 West Bank Street at no additional cost.
Participants can share their favorite picture finishing the virtual event by emailing it to play@salisburync.gov. Photos submitted may appear on social media.
For more information about the virtual event, contact Steve Clark at 704-638-5286 or sclar@salisburync.gov. For more information about Rowan Helping Ministries, visit: www.rowanhelpingministries.org.
