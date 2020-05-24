Salisbury Parks and Rec. and Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA to host virtual run, walk to benefit COVID-19 assistance

“This was a great opportunity for us to once again partner with the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA to encourage our community to get active and to fight COVID-19 while benefiting Rowan Helping Ministries,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nick Aceves. “We’re encouraging participants to complete 19 miles within 19 days at their own pace. With the virtual event, you can choose when, how and where you would like to run, jog or walk. Although there are no medals or awards, everyone who participates will be rewarded knowing they are helping their neighbors.”