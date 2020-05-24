Police respond to four shootings, stabbing on violent Saturday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In just over two hours Saturday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to five violent calls concerning either a shooting or stabbing.
The violent night started with a shooting on the 2100 block of Newland Road, where a man was shot in the upper back. He was taken to Atrium Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Twenty-five minutes later, six people were shot after a disturbance broke out in a parking lot on the 4900 block of Albemarle Road. Five of the six suffered non-life threatening injuries. The other suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition.
At 9:02 p.m. a man was shot after a disturbance with a known person on the 4500 block of Hovis Road. The victim was transported to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where he died.
Less than an hour later, two men exchanged gunfire following an argument on the 9600 block of North Tryon Street. One of the men sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The other stayed on scene and was contacted by police.
Finally, at 10:38 p.m., one man stabbed another in the face during a physical altercation on the 800 block of Glasgow Road. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
