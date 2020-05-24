Officials: 17-year-old and 21-year-old killed, 5 others injured after gunfire erupts at party

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF)- A 17-year-old and 21-year-old were killed after gunfire erupted at a party, according to Union County Coroner William Holcombe.
Major Scott Coffer with the Union County Sheriff's Office said five other people were injured.
Coffer said law enforcement responded to Dover Road off of Bobby Faucette Road in Jonesville around 8 p.m. Saturday. He said they initially responded after receiving calls about multiple cars in the roadway and noise complaints.
Coffer said a shots fired call came in around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Within 10 minutes of that call, more officers arrived on scene. Coffer said additional help had to be called. Union City Police, Cherokee County Dispatch, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and some DNR officers responded.
Coffer said one man was arrested at the scene and is facing charges related to the unlawful carrying of a handgun. He said at least one other person was detained.
Union County Coroner William Holcombe confirmed a 17-year-old and 21-year-old were killed.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.