More than a dozen graduates celebrated in caps and gowns by Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Class of 2020 will always remember the COVID-19 pandemic.
It took away the joy of many walking across the stage to take their diploma.
Millions of seniors -- unable to graduate in a traditional ceremony -- have found other ways to celebrate.
There was a small graduation party on Sunday at Charlotte’s Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church on Monteith Drive. About 15 graduates were there in their caps and gowns. it was all smiles and good spirits for this proud occasion.
Plus, they had an audience Drivers passed and honked horns in support of those graduates.
"It feels good. I mean, this whole Coronavirus thing, we don’t have prom, graduation, so it feels good to be recognized for our accomplishments, very much. In a very safe way,” a graduate said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.