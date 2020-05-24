Kannapolis Fire Department’s Maria Bostian earns Fire and Life Safety Educator of the Year award

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has announced Maria Bostian, Kannapolis Fire Department Public Educator, as the 2020 Fire and Life Safety Educator of the Year.
Bostian has 21 years of experience delivering fire and life safety to the community through presentations to varied audiences, promoting Fire Prevention Week, and social media initiatives.
Bostian’s primary role in the department is to serve as an educator to Kannapolis City Schools’ preschool and elementary students. She teaches nearly 4,000 children fire safety lessons during the school year. Using her experience as a former Montessori elementary teacher, Bostian incorporates movement and hands-on activities into NFPA’s Learn Not to Burn® lessons.
She regularly reaches older adults in the community with the Remembering When® Program, including those who are home-bound. She creates special “Birthday Boxes” that are filled with personal items, including NFPA’s safety tip sheets, and installs smoke alarms where needed. Bostian’s fire safety educational efforts also reaches the community’s four-legged friends when she collaborates annually with a local pet supply store for Pet Fire Safety Day.
When Bostian isn’t on duty at Kannapolis Fire Department, she can be found promoting fire safety through the two children’s picture books that she has authored.
For more information on the National Fire Protection Association visit nfpa.org
