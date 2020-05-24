37 homicides investigated in Charlotte this year, second-most since 2015

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to its 37th homicide of 2020 on Saturday night.
A 29-year-old man, identified as Demario Tillman, was shot just after 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of Hovis Road. Tillman was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle but was later pronounced dead.
The homicide was one of four shootings and a stabbing on a violent Saturday night in Charlotte.
From January 1 to May 24, there have been 37 homicide investigations.
Charlotte’s homicide rate has decreased by eight compared to last year’s record-breaking year. That’s even with North Carolina being under “stay at home” orders for two months.
However, this is the second most homicides up to this point in the previous five years.
From New Year’s through May 24, there were 45 homicides in 2019. There were 20 in 2018, 34 in 2017, 15 in 2016 and 23 in 2015.
