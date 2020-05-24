Chesterfield County resident among newly-reported COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield County resident is among the newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in South Carolina Monday.
South Carolina health officials announced 90 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, increasing the total of statewide cases to 10,178. There were also five additional deaths reported, raising the toll to 440.
The Chesterfield County resident was described by DHEC as an “elderly individual."
DHEC launched a new testing site map that easily and clearly identifies COVID-19 testing sites around the state. Clicking on a testing site icon provides the facility name, address, hours of operation, contact phone number and additional details. Testing sites are also listed under the map for easy viewing. View the updated map at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
There are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state.
To help protect against COVID-19, DHEC encourages everyone to wear a mask covering whenever in public.
In an updated demographic chart, the state says the ages for reported positive cases range from under 1-month-old to 105-years-old.
As of May 24, a total of 171,034 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs).
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
