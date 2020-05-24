5 a.m. update - Thunderstorms possible through Memorial Day

By Leigh Brock | May 24, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 8:28 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Both Sunday and Monday will be warm and a little muggy.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s today. There is a 40 percent chance for a thunderstorm this afternoon. Memorial Day won’t be quite as warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There is still a 40 percent chance for afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

We will be a bit unsettled through midweek. Highs will be in the upper 70s with mainly cloudy skies. There is a 30% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The end of the week will be much the same. It may be a tad more humid though. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and there’s a 40% chance for afternoon storms.

Make it a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

