Woman charged in deadly crash with bicyclist in Salisbury

Accident happened on April 12 at E. Innes and I-85

Woman charged in deadly crash with bicyclist in Salisbury
The accident happened on E. Innes at the I-85 ramp on April 12. (Source: WBTV File)
By David Whisenant | May 23, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 12:28 PM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has now been charged in a fatal accident involving a bicyclist in April.

Salisbury Police charged Samantha Kirk, 30, with misdemeanor death by vehicle. Kirk is accused of hitting and killing Michael Todd Kluttz, 56, on E. Innes near the I-85 ramp on April 12.

According to police, Kirk ran a red light at the intersection. Her silver Hyundai Tucson then struck Kluttz as he was crossing the southbound ramp connecting East Innes Street and Interstate 85.

Police said that witnesses statements helped in the investigation.

No additional information was released.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.