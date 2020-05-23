Staying warm and muggy with scattered late day storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will feature a few isolated storms possible early with some patchy fog possible overnight.
Overnight low temperatures will stay mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday will start off partly cloudy with temperatures quickly warming into the mid and upper 80s through the afternoon.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening with a few strong to severe storms possible.
Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, small hail and frequent lightning will be the biggest threats.
Memorial Day Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible.
It will not be a washout, yet some heavy downpours will be possible for folks who have a storm move over them.
Monday will remain warm, yet not as hot with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Next Tuesday through Friday looks to stay warm and muggy with high temperatures staying in the low to mid-80s.
Each day will feature isolated thunderstorm chances, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.
Next weekend looks to be more of the same with highs in the lower 80s and scattered thunderstorms possible.
*On Saturday, May 23rd, the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes from the severe weather that occurred Friday evening, May 22.
An EF-1 tornado, with winds of 95 mph, caused damage from Cherokee to York County, SC. An EF-0 tornado, with winds of 85 mph, caused damage in southern Gaston County, NC.*
Enjoy the rest of your Memorial Day Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
