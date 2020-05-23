National Weather Service confirms tornado near Blacksburg, S.C.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down during Friday night’s storms in northeast Cherokee County, between Blacksburg and the York County line.
“The survey team has concluded a tornado touched down in this area within a large region of downburst winds,” the National Weather Service said.
Surveyors plan on investigating damage in northwest York County, extreme southeast Cleveland County and southern Gaston County.
