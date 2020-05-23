More storms possible today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a rough afternoon around the Carolinas on Friday.
Heavy rain and gusty winds plowed through the area and took down plenty of trees. Today will be another warm one with highs in the mid 80s. Again, there is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms to roll through both today and on Sunday. It doesn’t look like the same kind of organized system that we saw yesterday.
Still there could be pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. With the same saturated soil we had yesterday, it won’t take much to possibly bring more trees down. Keep the WBTV weather app handy in case a storm pops up quickly where you are.
Memorial Day on Monday will be much the same. Highs will be in the low 80s. There is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. One thing you will likely start to notice over the next few days is the return of the humidity. Dew points will start to creep back up into the 60s.
Tuesday through Friday will also feature highs in the mid 80s. There is a 20-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
