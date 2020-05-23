Judge grants restraining order to Boone businesses after town passed order requiring visitors to self-isolate

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Watauga County Superior Court judge has granted a temporary restraining order against the Town of Boone after it passed an emergency order that would’ve required visitors to self-isolate for 14 days.
The town’s order, passed Thursday, required people “except for commuters who regularly work in Watauga County," to not enter any establishment open to the public other than medical offices and facilities" until they’ve been in the county uninterrupted for at least two weeks.
Businesses would suffer “irreparable harm” without a restraining order and the town’s order would hurt their reputation by forcing them to cancel honored reservations, Judge Gregory Horne ruled.
The restraining order was brought forth by the Holiday Inn Express of Boone, Hospitality Group of Hickory and Smokey Mountain Hospitality.
Town leaders called for an emergency meeting following the ruling.
A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for June 1.
