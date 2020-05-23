Former N.C. Representative blasts Pottery Barn on social media over store appointment policy

(WBTV) - A former member of the North Carolina House of Representatives is receiving lots of reactions online following a now-deleted social media post.
Rep. Scott Stone tweeted a picture outside of a Pottery Barn showing his disgust for its new store appointment policy.
The sign outside of the store lets customers know it is open by appointment only. Rep. Stone criticized the store’s decision in his now-deleted post on Twitter.
In the post, Rep. Stone writes, “Dear @potterybarn (and other retailers) : I am NOT shopping by appointment. You’re allowed to be open, so be open. And why close at 5 when mall is open until 7? Do you actually want to sell anything?"
Stone has since turned his Twitter account private.
