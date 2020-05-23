Firefighters show up as ‘honorary Dads’ for graduate

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - More than a dozen Whiteville firefighters showed up to support a graduating high school senior who lost her father recently.
Michael Stanley, who worked with both Whiteville and New Hanover County fire departments, died after a motorcycle accident earlier this month.
His daughter, Amber, graduated during ceremonies at the fair ground Saturday.
Friends and family tell WECT they wanted her to feel the support of the department on the special day.
Photos show Amber wearing her graduation cap and her father’s firefighter jacket.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.