Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify suspects from vape shop robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify two men responsible for robbing a vape shop in northeast Charlotte.
The incident happened Saturday, March 22 at the Tobacco & Vape shop off of The Plaza. The shop is surrounded by other businesses in a shopping center.
Surveillance video from the store shows two people enter the shop around 8 p.m. One of the people heads directly for the store shelves, while another person pulls out a gun and confronts the clerk behind the store counter.
“The suspect that went towards the clerk, he quickly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded cash money. The clerk then opened the register and let the suspect grab the money out the register while the second suspect was grabbing merchandise out the store,” said Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The detective said the clerk handled the situation well. Johnson said it’s likely the suspects had previously visited the business before committing the robbery.
“The second suspect that entered the store went straight to the merchandise that he wanted. I think he knew what he wanted and that’s what he went straight to so I do believe they are frequent customers of this business complex and they’re probably still around here now,” explained Johnson.
He said the suspects stole money and tobacco products from the shop. He’s hopeful someone will recognize the men from the surveillance video and help police identify them.
“We have great pictures and great videos. We want people to take a real good look at these pictures and call in to Crime Stoppers and give us their names or even the location where they live. We believe somebody’s seen these guys before,” said Johnson.
Police believe the shorter suspect is around 5’6” to 5’8” with a thin mustache and a thin build. Officers think the larger man is around 5’8” to 6’ and could weigh up to 250 pounds.
Both men are believed to be 25 years old or younger.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.