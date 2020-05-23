Charlotte YMCA to restart exercise, swimming, camp programs in June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte-area YMCAs will restart programming in June, including swimming, outdoor exercise, child care and summer camps.
North Carolina rules do not yet allow for the reopening of gyms, which is several weeks away under Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan. The YMCA of Greater Charlotte closed its 19 branches on March 17, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OUTDOOR EXERCISE
Six branches will start holding outdoor exercise classes June 1, using rooftops, parking decks, outdoor pavilions and athletic fields. Branches that will host these: Brace Family, Dowd, Harris, Keith Family, Lowe’s and Morrison Family.
SWIMMING
Starting June 8, swimming will resume at eight branches in limited hours: Outdoor pools at Brace Family, Harris, Hemby Program Center, Keith Family, Morrison Family and Simmons. Indoor pools at Dowd and Lowe’s.
CHILD CARE
Various Y branches will continue Kick Start Camp, a resource for parents returning to work and in need of child care. Open to all families, this is an extension of the Y’s program to provide child care to the parents of health care workers. This program is available at nine of the Y’s branches: Brace Family, Dowd, Harris, Johnston, Keith Family, McCrorey, Morrison Family, Simmons and Stratford Richardson.
DAY CAMPS
Offered at 14 locations. Starts May 26 at Lincoln County, Lowe’s and Sally’s branches. Starts June 8 at Camp Thunderbird. Starts June 15 at Brice Family, Harris, Johnston, Keith Family, Lake Norman, McCrorey, Morrison Family, Simmons, Steele Creek and Stratford Richardson branches.
OVERNIGHT CAMPS
Camp Thunderbird will open June 7 and Camp Harrison opens June 14.
For additional information on Y branch reopenings, go to: https://www.ymcacharlotte.org/maintaining-healthy-environment.
Reopened Y branches will practice COVID-19 safety measures, including social distancing, group size limitations, stepped-up sanitation practices, face masks for staff and health screening for anyone entering branches.
“We know that the Y will look different on the other side of the pandemic,” Greater Charlotte YMCA CEO Todd Tibbits said in a prepared statement.
Decisions on when additional Y programs will restart will come in the next several weeks, as state rules allow.