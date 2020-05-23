Charlotte ranks 9th worst in country for mosquitoes, according to pest control specialists

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A national pest control special ranked Charlotte in the Top 10 for worst cities for mosquitoes.
Charlotte is ranked ninth on Orkin’s Top 25 list. Asheville was listed 21st and Raleigh-Durham was listed 17th, while Atlanta leads the list.
Orkin released the list ahead of summer, which is prime mosquito season.
The pest control specialists ranked the cities based on mosquito services performed, both residential and commercial.
According to Orkin, “mosquitoes can be more than just a nuisance or an itchy bump on your arm or leg. Mosquito bites can transmit West Nile virus and other conditions that cause encephalitis — or swelling of the brain.”
“Mosquitoes are a public health threat,” said entomologist Mark Beavers. “Zika virus is currently one of the most notable illnesses that can be spread by mosquitoes, and it will likely be a problem again this year, especially in areas where the type of mosquito that can carry the virus thrives.”
Top 25 list
*Numbers listed in parenthesis are the ranking change from 2016 – 2017.
25. Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio (-7)
24. Kansas City, Mo. (+25)
23. Richmond-Petersburg, Va. (-2)
22. Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., Asheville, N.C (-6)
21. Philadelphia (+9)
20. Phoenix, Ariz.
19. Boston (-9)
18. Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. (-3)
17. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (-8)
16. West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla. (+15)
15. Mobile-Pensacola, Fla. (+11)
14. Memphis, Tenn. (-3)
13. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va. (+1)
12. Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla. (+11)
11. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (+11)
10. Nashville, Tenn. (-3)
9. Charlotte, N.C. (-1)
8. Detroit (-4)
7. Houston (+5)
6. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
5. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (+8)
4. New York (+1)
3. Chicago (-1)
2. Washington, D.C. (+1)
1. Atlanta