York County free testing site gives reassurance

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) -Since the coronavirus started, people have been urged to get tested, but a test was not as accessible to people who do not have symptoms and cannot pay.
Until now.
This site is the first in western York County.
Anyone from anywhere can come and get a free test.
Affinity Health Center said it plans to use all 450 tests it purchased.
Devonda Gomez, who works for Affinity, said she guesses about five to 15 percent of the tests will be positive.
People will get a call with their results in one to seven days, a positive test can come in one to three.
It is a call many never expected they could get.
”I’ve been wanting to get checked but I heard you have to pay," said Erskine Lindsey Jr.
Lindsey Jr. is just one of the hundreds that drove up or walked up to get tested.
Affinity Health Center’s York County testing site’s free tests opened doors for people who could not get one before.
”I want to be sure I don’t have this virus," Lindsey said. "I want to make sure I don’t spread it and I’m active in my church and I don’t want to spread it to my church members.”
Lindsey looks for reassurance, but his friend Deivonne Chalk came after the virus hit home.
His son’s mother has the coronavirus now.
”It’s really tough," Chalk said. "It really is. I wish I could do something but I really can’t except try to keep my distance.”
If you missed this Friday’s testing, don’t worry.
Affinity Health will be out at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church in York for four more weeks.
