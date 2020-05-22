Wilmington police charge man with stealing shotgun from officer’s patrol car

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have charged a man with stealing a shotgun from an officer’s patrol vehicle last week.
Patrick Gerard Howard, 41, of Wilmington, was taken into custody Friday on charges of larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
On Monday, May 11, Howard allegedly stole a 12-gauge Remington 870 shotgun from the trunk of an officer’s patrol car while the officer was responding to an early-morning domestic dispute on Princess Place Drive.
Wilmington police recovered the firearm in some bushes at Maides Park two days later.
Howard was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under an $8,000 bond.
