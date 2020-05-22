Warm and muggy Memorial Day weekend, with scattered storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, will be mostly cloudy, with a few rain showers possible, along with patchy fog.
Overnight low temperatures will cool into the low to mid 60s.
Saturday will start off our holiday weekend, with warm and muggy conditions, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Saturday afternoon and evening, with a few strong storms possible.
Mild mornings and warm afternoons continue for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, with high temperatures staying in the mid to upper 80s for Sunday, and lower 80s for Monday.
Next Tuesday through Friday looks to stay warm and muggy, with high temperatures staying in the low to mid 80s. Each day will feature isolated thunderstorm chances, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.
Have a wonderful and safe Memorial Day Weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.