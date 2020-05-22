Registered sex offender charged in sex assault involving young girl

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man accused of inappropriately touching a little girl has been arrested.
Deputies say the incident, which was reported in April, involved a girl who was between 5 and 8 years old at the time and happened at a home on Woodgate Lane north of Lincolnton. Austin Michael Fredell, 23, is accused of inappropriately touching the girl.
Following an interview with the girl, Fredell was charged Wednesday with attempted second-degree rape. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Deputies say Fredell was convicted on a charge of attempted rape in March 2014. He was sentenced to more than eight years in prison but was released in August 2018 and placed on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.
