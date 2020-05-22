Police: Excessive speed a factor, alcohol suspected in fatal crash in east Charlotte

May 22, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 24-year-old was killed in a single-car crash Thursday night in east Charlotte.

Police say Devon Alexander Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 11:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Camp Stewart Road.

Police say an initial investigation shows that a 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer was being driven at a high rate of speed on eastbound Camp Stewart Road when it lost control, left the roadway and struck a culvert.

Police say the car went airborne and then landed in the intersection of Fallen Cedar Lane and Camp Stewart Road where it began to roll.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Police say excessive speed is a contributing factor to this crash, and alcohol use is suspected.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Kupfer at 704-432-2169.

