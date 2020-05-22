Person dies, another seriously after tree crashes through south Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died after a tree crashed through a home in south Charlotte following severe weather that powered through the area Friday afternoon.
Charlotte Fire officials say a person was trapped when the tree went through the home in the 2700 block of Idlewild Circle. The person did not survive.
MEDIC said another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other information was provided.
It was the second storm-related death in the Charlotte area on Friday.
A Lancaster man died when a tree and power pole was uprooted and fell on his car.
Joe Dale Humphries was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Small Street, near the intersection of Springdale Drive, in Lancaster County.
Officers said a tree and power pole, which were uprooted due to the winds of Friday afternoon’s powerful storms, fell on the vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.