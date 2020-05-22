Lancaster man dies when tree, power pole falls on car during storm

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster man died when a tree and power pole was uprooted and fell on his car.
Joe Dale Humphries was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Small Street, near the intersection of Springdale Drive, in Lancaster County.
Officers said a tree and power pole, which were uprooted due to the winds of Friday afternoon’s powerful storms, fell on the vehicle.
The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by South Carolina Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.