First Alert: Potential for short-lived downpours, strong thunderstorms Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a foggy start, skies have cleared allowing plenty of sunshine to illuminate the area - but calm conditions don’t last for long.
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and into the evening. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible as the cells move from west to east.
Meanwhile, high temperatures are racing towards the upper 70s, but will likely be cut short from reaching the average high temperature of 80°.
Unsettled conditions will relax overnight leading to a mix of sun and clouds Saturday morning as temperatures start out in the mid 60s.
But rain and storm chances aren’t completely out of the picture, we’ll start the holiday weekend with some sunshine Saturday morning but a few isolated storms are possible during the second-half of the day as high temperatures aim towards to mid to upper 80s.
We'll maintain above-average temperatures into Sunday, however, additional cloud cover will set the stage for a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening.
The trend continues into Memorial Day - mostly dry and warm with a few late-day isolated storms. The 80s stick around into the workweek, but the chance for storms diminishes.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
