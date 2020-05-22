First Alert: Foggy start, but a potentially stormy end to Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An abundance of low-level moisture from the recent heavy rainfall is giving rise to areas of fog early this morning across a large portions of the WBTV viewing area. The fog may reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less in some locations, and the visibility may vary rapidly over short distances.
The fog will gradually dissipate through the later morning hours. Meanwhile, temperatures are starting out on the mild side - in the upper 40s across the higher elevations and mid to upper 50s across the Piedmont. By the late afternoon, high temperatures will top in the upper 70s.
The wet weather is on pause for the first half of the day, but there is a decent chance for the development of scattered storms this afternoon and into the early evening. Some of the thunderstorms will have the potential to be severe with large hail and damaging winds.
Unsettled conditions will relax overnight into Saturday morning. But rain and storm chances aren't completely out of the picture, we'll start the holiday weekend with some sunshine Saturday morning but a few isolated storms are possible during the second-half of the day as high temperatures aim towards to mid to upper 80s.
We’ll maintain above-average temperatures into Sunday, however, additional cloud cover will set the stage for a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening. The trend continues into Memorial Day - mostly dry and warm with a few late-day isolated storms. The 80s stick around into the workweek, but the chance for storms diminishes.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
