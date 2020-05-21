Super Senior: Hali Doctor

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Hali Doctor calls her senior year in high school at Mallard Creek special.
She said that completing her senior year through a pandemic was not cool.
She had to deal with the fact she couldn’t see her friends at school. Schools shut down because of COVID-19.
“I’m a person that likes to be around people,” Doctor said.
Doctor also wanted to walk the stage to get her high school diploma the traditional way, but that won’t happen.
Doctor’s mother pushed her daughter to finish high school.
Doctor’s mother, Depayne Middleton - died in the Mother Emmanuel AME Church shooting.
Doctor was in the 7th grade at the time of the shooting.
“I never experienced real death,” Doctor said. “So when she passed away, I realized people are in our lives for a reason...Since she is passed away I have bad anxiety now, so that’s something I deal with every day in games and test in life.”
Doctor played basketball at Mallard Creek.
Her team had a good season this year.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School and school districts across the state shut down back in March.
The shut down left seniors missing out on their last year of high school.
Doctor said she understands the closure but it wasn’t easy.
She is using the episodes that have happened in her life to get her through challenging times. She believes there is a lesson for students to learn who are constantly in their homes with their parents.
“Every moment you have with your loved one in your life,” Doctor said. “I would definitely take advantage of the time you have with them.”
Doctor is over COVID-19 and is ready for the next chapter in her life.
She will attend Columbia College in the fall on a basketball scholarship.
Columbia College, located in Columbia, SC, is the school where her mother attended.
The high school senior wants to become an orthodontist. She has been interested in that profession for a very long time.
“When I was younger, I wanted braces and I always been interested in teeth, so I guess it grew on me,” Doctor said.
The high school senior said that despite this year’s setback, she is excited about her future.
She admits with all she has been through she has learned how to persevere.
“Not every day I want to get up and deal with life, but some days I have to push through and you know I walk around with a smile on my face," Doctor said.
Doctor said she is ready to make a difference and implement her philosophy in life.
“Just knowing that I made it another day and I am able to be here and I can make some type of change in the world - that keeps me going," Doctor said.
