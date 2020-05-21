S.C. provided with supply of Remdesivir for treating COVID-19 patients

While federal guidelines were issued for how to administer Remdesivir, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not initially provide a nationwide standard for determining which patients should receive the drug. DHEC worked with the South Carolina Hospital Association and a volunteer panel of ethicists and health and medical experts from around the state to develop an ethically principled process based on available medical information to determine how the initial supply of Remdesivir was distributed, the release stated.