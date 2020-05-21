S.C. now permits evictions. What to know if you get a notice

(WBTV) - In the middle of this coronavirus pandemic, the last thing you want to be handed is an eviction notice.
WBTV talked to a lawyer to find out the best strategies to help you out.
Two months passed without an eviction in South Carolina, a judge stopped them in March so people wouldn’t be without the one place South Carolinians were urged to stay in.
Now, with businesses reopened and a lifted work or home order, evictions are permitted.
”It’s hard to tell how many we’re going to get but we’re expecting to see a lot,” said Mark Fessler, the Housing Unit Head for South Carolina Legal Services who specialized in evictions.
WBTV asked Fessler what to do if you are in the process of getting evicted or afraid you could be.
His first piece of advice is to ask your landlord for help.
”If the landlord says no, then at least you know what kind of attitude or difficulty you’re dealing with,” Fessler said.
If the landlord says no, Fessler says to talk to a lawyer – the earlier the better.
Fessler says that once you go through a hearing, it’s hard to get a second.
”The ideal would be to get it at the point it’s been served or even earlier frankly,” Fessler said. “Those kind of late in the day cases are pretty difficult.”
Fessler suggests going with a non-profit if money is tight.
Fighting the eviction yourself, Fessler says, is key.
”Go to the magistrate with a game plan,” Fessler said. “If the landlord won’t cooperate with you, just try to put together a sympathetic picture as you can and present that to the magistrate.”
If you are getting evicted because of late rent, the state’s housing authority started a coronavirus renters relief program.
You could get $1,500 dollars to help pay your rent.
Fessler says some renters might be protected by the CARES Act because if a landlord or apartment complex gets any type of federal funding, you can’t be evicted until after July.
