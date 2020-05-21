Proposed Salisbury budget shows deep cuts due to lost revenue

“This has proven to be one of the most challenging budgets to prepare and with the impact of COVID-19, the challenge was certainly exacerbated,” said Bailey. “We will not see the financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic for several months, but we know revenue will be impacted. We have tried to be conservative with our estimates in preparing the proposed budget. We were already facing challenges with expenditures outpacing revenues and projections, but we could not have anticipated a global pandemic.”