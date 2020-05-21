‘Project Lake’ could bring hundreds of jobs to Kannapolis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An economic development project in Kannapolis could bring hundreds of jobs to the area.
A pharmaceutical company is considering a project in the 148,000 square foot former Ei Solutions location in the 2800 block of N. Cannon Blvd in Kannapolis.
Earlier this week Rowan County commissioners approved a tax incentive package. The unnamed company would invest in excess of $14 million and could create 388 jobs over the next five years.
The company plans to manufacture hand sanitizer and would later produce generic drugs to be available over-the-counter and by prescription.
According to the Rowan Economic Development Commission, if the Rowan County site is chosen, the company would hire positions including filling team members, lab technicians, sales and marketing staff and facilities technicians. The average salary would be $44,000, excluding benefit packages.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.