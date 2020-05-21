Police evacuate people staying at Charlotte hotel deemed unsafe by fire department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have evacuated the remaining people who were still staying at a hotel deemed unsafe by the fire department this week.
On Monday, May 18, the Charlotte Fire Department declared the Days Inn on East Woodlawn Road unsafe after the discovery of significant issues with multiple life-saving systems at the property.
Over the past three days, officials have attempted get people staying at this hotel to voluntarily leave the property in compliance with the Order to Evacuate. Police say officials offered alternate housing to people staying on the property, and several of them accepted.
On Thursday around 4:40 p.m., CMPD officers went to the hotel to help members of the fire department to evacuate this unsafe premises out of concern for the safety and wellbeing of the individuals at the hotel. Multiple officers and fire department personnel were involved o facilitate the safe and orderly evacuation of the remaining occupants.
During Thursday’s evacuation, the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services had representatives on-hand to assist with any families that included children that needed additional services. Members of the CMPD’s Community Policing Crisis Response Team were also on-site to assist with anyone experiencing mental distress.
At 6:30 p.m., the last individuals left the property. The evacuation took place without incident. No injuries occurred, no arrests have been made, and no one has been charged with violating the order.
This Days Inn location was also at the center of a case where the owners were seeking permission from a judge to close and force the residents currently living there to leave.
That situation at the hotel attracted media attention from outlets across Charlotte. At least three news outlets requested access to the hearing.
