N.C. health secretary discusses gyms, breweries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Gov. Roy Cooper announced Phase 2 of reopening the state would begin Friday, gyms were not among the list of businesses that got the go-ahead to reopen.
During a news briefing Thursday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, discussed the reason why fitness centers were not included in this phase of reopening, and also responded to a question about breweries.
“You know as you work out you obviously breath more heavily and more intensely,” Cohen said. "This a viral respiratory pathogen. It is something that is expelled through your droplets of your mouth and your nose, which obviously come out with more force and can be at more distance when you are working out.
Dr. Cohen said the issue is not related to sweat, but more based around a fact that activities done in a gym would make it obviously difficult and dangerous to do while wearing a face covering, which limits breathing in these situations.
"It is not an issue related to sweat. It really is more about the heavier breathing that you do naturally when you are doing any of the athletics in a gym setting. But it is also knowing that when you are working out, folks are not going to be wearing a mask covering in order to get good ability to breath in deeply,” Cohen said.
The combination of not wearing a face covering and having more respiratory droplets expelled, Cohen says, puts gyms in a higher risk category.
“That’s not to say that we can never move there and it’s too risky ever. I think this is just about taking a measured approach and we are going to do some of these activities,” Cohen said.
Although gyms were not a part of the modest step forward in Phase 2, Cohen says officials are in touch with associations that represent gyms to set forth parameters for reopening when the state is ready to move forward.
Breweries fall into a bit of a grey area when it comes to Phase 2 of North Carolina’s reopening. While it seems some are categorized “restaurants,” others are considered “bars.” That distinction can determine whether they can open their doors, Friday night.
Some brewery owners say they want there to be more direction for breweries specifically. Many do not consider themselves a restaurant or a bar, but they are having to figure out which they fall under, to then figure out how to move forward.
For Phase 2, restaurants can partially reopen Friday at 5 p.m. Bars cannot.
When asked, Dr. Cohen did not give a response specifically aimed at breweries, but instead suggested that the state looked at indicators and pulled back some businesses that may have previously reopened under Phase 2.
“As we looked at our metrics, the indicators trying to tell us how we’re doing as a state and should we move forward - what we said was largely they are stable," Cohen said. “However there were some early warning signs to tell us ‘you know what, we need to take a modest step here’ so we did pull back from all of the original businesses that we contemplated.
Cohen says the key to getting more businesses to reopen and slowing the spread of COVID-19 is wearing a face covering.
“The question is how can we safely return to all the activities that we love, whether it is at a brewery or a restaurant, how do we do that in a way that will allow us to live with the virus and still protect the most vulnerable among us,” Cohen said.
