At least 3 water rescues, 50 roads flooded in Stanly County as rain moves through

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service says there have been at least three calls for water rescues and about 50 roads flooded in Stanly County Thursday.
NWS officials say a batch of moderate rain that moved through the area is what flooded about 50 roads across the county,
There were at least three calls for rescue from high water.
Officials say water quickly receded shortly after the rain left the area.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Union, Anson, Richmond, Stanly, Davidson, Montgomery and Randolph counties Thursday afternoon.
