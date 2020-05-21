Iredell Co. graduate rides horse to accept high school diploma

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A South Iredell High School graduate trotted to her graduation, on horseback.
Schools and graduating seniors are finding ways to celebrate their accomplishments in unique ways after this coronavirus pandemic ruined their ceremony plans.
Hannah Bell rode her horse to graduation and to pick up her diploma outside of the school while staying socially distanced.
Instead of playing the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance,” South Iredell officials played “The Lone Ranger” as Bell accepted her diploma.
Bell’s family told WBTV that she has ridden horses for years.
She participates in rodeos, FFA and 4H Club.
On Wednesday, she got her horse loaded and hauled to a parking lot near the school. She then rode her horse up to the stage, got off and walked across the stage to receive her diploma.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.