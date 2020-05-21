Heavy rain this week causes flooding on Lookout Shoals Lake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Water is getting dangerously high near Mountain Island Lake and Lookout Shoals Lake, according to Duke Energy.
They’ve been monitoring lake levels all week after the regions saw heavy rainfall.
Homeowners along the waterfronts have been watching as well.
They say this kind of flooding is happening more than usual.
“I do enjoy looking at the water," Ruby Sipes said. “I enjoy a storm. We just like being out at the lake.”
Sipes and her husband have lived on Lookout Shoals Lake since the 1970s.
Throughout the decades of living there, they are prepared when it comes to flooding.
Sipes said they watch the news and listen to advisories from Duke Energy when they think the rainfall could cause trouble.
“You take the good with the bad,” she said.
Now, Sipes said the flooding is happening more often.
“It used to be every two years or three years or so,” she said. “Now it feels like it’s once or twice a year.”
To prep for this week’s rainfall, her husband brought in the boats to higher land. They also remove all of the things in their storage space, which is underneath the house.
“The paddleboard is tied down and all the things we need to get ready for, we do. We’ve been at this several years.”
Duke Energy officials say lake areas, including Lookout Shoals, could continue to see spilling over the next few days and are urging people to stay cautious as they work to level the water.
Right now, Lookout Shoals is reaching almost 103 feet, nearly 6 feet more than the target depth, according to the Duke Energy website.
Duke Energy said in a statement they continue to “aggressively move water through the river systems using our hydro generating units, spillways and flood gates.”
Duke Energy officials say that given current conditions and forecasts, Lake James, Lake Rhodhiss, Lookout Shoals Lake, Mountain Island Lake and Lake Wateree are spilling and will continue to spill for the next several days as the water is moved through the lakes.
In a statement, Duke Energy also said they “urge people living along lakes and rivers or in flood-prone areas to follow directions from emergency management agencies, and pay close attention to local media and the National Weather Service for changing weather conditions, including flash flood warnings and rising lake levels.”
The Sipes said they are staying home for now, saying the water doesn’t usually reach their home.
“We know Duke Energy controls it as much as they can. And we try to be as patient as we can,” Sipes said.
Neighbors on the Carpenter’s Cove inlet say that if the water gets above 104 feet, Duke Energy will likely have to cut off electricity to most of the homes.
Neighbors say they hope the rain stops before it gets to that point.
