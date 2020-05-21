GBI arrests man who filmed shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested a third suspect in connection to the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
GBI arrested William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr. on Thursday, May 21, on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. He will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.
Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested a few weeks ago. Both are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Bryan filmed the video of Arbery’s death on Feb. 23. The video shows Travis shooting Arbery in the middle of the road in a Brunswick neighborhood in February.
In an incident report, Gregory told police they chased Arbery because they thought he was a burglary suspect.
GBI will hold a news conference at headquarters on Friday at 9 a.m.
Below is a statement from S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump and L. Chris Stewart, attorneys for the mother and father of Ahmaud Arbery:
"The family of Ahmaud Arbery was relieved to learn that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has today taken William 'Roddie' Bryan into custody.
We called for his arrest from the very beginning of this process. His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the GBI as well.
The family of Mr. Arbery is thankful for the diligence of the GBI and the way in which they tirelessly pursued the evidence in this case.
We want anyone who participated in the murder of Mr. Arbery to be held accountable."
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.